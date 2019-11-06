senior center menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, November 11: Puzzles-Veterans Day    Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp

Volunteers: Marcia Steines

    

Tuesday, November 12: Puzzles/Euchre

Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteers: Meg Baugh

Wednesday, November 13: Cribbage/Puzzles    Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake

Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen

Thursday, November 14: Puzzles/500

Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal FruitVolunteer: Jr. Steines

Friday, November 15: Puzzles

Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce

Volunteer: Karen Osar/Ray Lang