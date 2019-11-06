senior center menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, November 11: Puzzles-Veterans Day Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, November 12: Puzzles/Euchre
Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Meg Baugh
Wednesday, November 13: Cribbage/Puzzles Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Volunteer: Shirley Peters/Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen
Thursday, November 14: Puzzles/500
Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal FruitVolunteer: Jr. Steines
Friday, November 15: Puzzles
Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce
Volunteer: Karen Osar/Ray Lang
