senior center menu

Bellevue Senior Center
Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.
Monday, December 9: Puzzles-Sundaes
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp
Volunteers: Marcia Steines
Tuesday, December 10: Puzzles/Euchre
Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteers: Jr. Steines
Wednesday, December 11: Cribbage/Puzzles-Chef Chad Dessert
Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters
Thursday, December 12: Puzzles/500
Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted CakeVolunteer: Meg Baugh
Friday, December 13: Puzzles
Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce
Volunteer: Ray and Karen
