senior center menu

Tasha Cook

Bellevue Senior Center

Make reservations 24 hrs. in advance to receive a meal the next day. Ph. 563-872-4666.

Monday, December 9: Puzzles-Sundaes

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Italian Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Peach Crisp

Volunteers: Marcia Steines    

Tuesday, December 10: Puzzles/Euchre

Lemon Pepper Fish, Baked Potato, Carrots, Wheat Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteers: Jr. Steines

Wednesday, December 11: Cribbage/Puzzles-Chef Chad Dessert

Chicken with Gravy, Red Potatoes, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

Volunteer: Glenda Miller/Bea Hansen/Shirley Peters

Thursday, December 12: Puzzles/500

Roast Beef with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted CakeVolunteer: Meg Baugh

Friday, December 13: Puzzles

Chicken Rotini Alfredo, Broccoli, Garlic Texas Bread, Applesauce

Volunteer: Ray and Karen