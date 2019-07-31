Bob Smith of Clinton loved many things — his wife Jean, their daughter Lisa, history, old cars, steam engines, and tractors.
His beloved collection of cars, steam engines and tractors will be up for sale this weekend on the Great River Threshing Grounds where he liked to share his passion for history with others. The collection includes memorabilia from John Deere, International Harvester, McCormick, Ford, Chevrolet and Buick.
Bob had a fascination with how things ran, which started at a young age. Growing up on a farm, Bob had to know how everything ran, because without knowing how it ran, it couldn’t be fixed when it broke down, his wife Jean recalled. And Bob enjoyed maintenance of machines, he knew exactly how to keep each one running, she said.
His vast collection began in 1979, when Bob purchased a ’68 Corvette through a private sale in Ohio.
After that, Bob was hooked.
In conjunction with private sales, Jean said Bob loved attending auctions. It was at these auctions that Bob began to appreciate “the art of a deal,” challenging others to see how high they were willing to bid.
Bob’s interest started to blossom, and he became more interested in small gas-powered engines.
He attended the Steam Engine School in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where he learned how to maintain and operate steam engines and received “Engineer” status.
As Bob and Jean’s assortment of properties grew, Bob’s collection of small gas-powered and steam engines grew with it. The Smiths amassed a collection of more than 150 hit-and-miss motors, 120 antique tractors, and 50 cars, most of them being Corvettes.
Bob “loved each and every piece he got. It’s a shame that he didn’t get to spend more time working on them,” Jean said. Bob died Oct. 5, 2018, at age 74.
Bob was and still is an influencer in the Old Threshers communities. He’d spent time at many threshing demonstrations all over the Midwest. He had a scale-model steam engine that he liked to bring to threshers and give children rides on.
“Bob wanted everyone to appreciate our past, honor our heritage, and pass it on to the next generation,” Jean said.
Bob’s estate sale will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Great River Threshing Ground, 41 Centennial St., Miles.
Details:
• View the items during an open house from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2.
• 9 a.m. Aug. 3: Antique tractors and gas engines
• 9 a.m. Aug. 4: Collector signs, memorabilia, collector cars, motorcycles
For more information about the estate sale, including a full list of sale items, visit www.vanderbrinkauctions.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.