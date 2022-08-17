Releasing the handle of his green-and-yellow John Deere coffee mug, Arlin Kilburg steepled his fingers together as he told Michelle Roling a story last Thursday morning. Then laughter erupted from their booth.
“Yeah, Arlin’s been doing most of the gabbing this morning,” Roling said of her 91-year-old companion.
At a neighboring table, Bonnie Grau sipped her mug of coffee, a smile on her face as she and daughter Sherrie Flynn caught up on family news.
Meanwhile two booths away, Jan Mundt, Lin Redling and Caroline Bybee discussed upcoming vacations and other life happenings.
Despite the seemingly random conversations among the people gathered at Moore Local Thursday morning, they shared a common goal — reconnecting as a community to heal from three tragic murders and a suicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park about two weeks earlier.
Over the span of seven hours last week, an estimated 75 to 100 people ventured into the Maquoketa business seeking camaraderie, healing, a welcome ear, and even a freshly brewed beverage or snack.
A sense of helplessness following the murders of Tyler, Sarah, and Lula Schmidt of Cedar Falls left businessowner Heather Moore asking “Why?” and spurred her to action.
Moore approached the Rev. Alberta Ervin in search of a way to bring the Maquoketa community together after the July 22 homicides.
“Basically, we kind of felt helpless in the aftermath of the Caves shooting,” Moore explained. “How does a community grieve a family that they didn’t know?
“We kept reading about these wonderful people, and it seemed to us that they are deeply cared for in their community, which typically means they cared deeply about their community. So, what better way to honor them than to make an effort to come together as a community? To talk, to laugh, to just be with each other,” Moore continued.
“It’s a safe place to come and meet and just know that you’re not alone,” Ervin said. “Nothing can happen without building relationships and finding ways for people to connect. Community is huge.”
Conversations of all types flowed throughout the store — family ties, birthdays, holidays, menus, family anecdotes, the pandemic, history, inflation, and more. But the Caves tragedy hovered in the air.
“The Caves is such a beautiful sanctuary here and always has been,” Bybee said. “That’s been violated now.”
Bybee said she loves camping and now is second-guessing the pastime. She said the murders have made her more suspicious of people passing by and their motives.
“But I don’t want this tragedy to define my life and the community,” Bybee explained. “I was told don’t let fear take over your life, and we all have to believe that.”
At a booth near the coffee counter, Becky Benedix cajoled those around her into tasting chocolate-covered gummy bears as Ervin helped the community members celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with her specialty homemade cookies.
Benedix commended the community effort.
“This is something we should be doing more often, like one a month,” she said.
Grau, who lives about 5 miles from Maquoketa Caves State Park, agreed.
“It’s always good to get people together, and you might get to talk to people you don’t usually get to see,” Grau said.
Organizers said they are working on plans to rotate hosts and help keep the community conversation and connection going as Maquoketa continues to heal.
