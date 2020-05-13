Sheriff Forum

Bellevue area residents will have the chance to make informed decisions about the four sheriff candidates by reading the Q&A on pages of today’s newspaper. All candidates – Democrats Steve Schroeder and Brendan Zeimet, and Republicans Brent Kilburg and Joe Veach – each received matching questionnaires from the Bellevue Herald-Leader. Read and compare their responses, then vote for a candidate in the Iowa primary June 2. The Democrat and Republican with the most votes in the primary will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.