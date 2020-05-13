Bellevue area residents will have the chance to make informed decisions about the four sheriff candidates by reading the Q&A on pages of today’s newspaper. All candidates – Democrats Steve Schroeder and Brendan Zeimet, and Republicans Brent Kilburg and Joe Veach – each received matching questionnaires from the Bellevue Herald-Leader. Read and compare their responses, then vote for a candidate in the Iowa primary June 2. The Democrat and Republican with the most votes in the primary will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 74%
- Feels Like: 56°
- Heat Index: 58°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 56°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:41:48 AM
- Sunset: 08:14:54 PM
- Dew Point: 50°
- Visibility: 0.3 mi
Today
Heavy rain to start, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tonight
Heavy rain to start, then showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Weather Alert
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS...NORTHWESTERN CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT... AT 758 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BELLEVUE TO NEAR CALAMUS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL IS POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MAQUOKETA, SAVANNA, BELLEVUE, PRESTON, HANOVER, SABULA, DELMAR, MILES, CHARLOTTE, WELTON, SPRINGBROOK, ANDOVER, SPRAGUEVILLE, MASSBACH, GREEN ISLAND, VAN BUREN, GOOSE LAKE, WHITTON, TEEDS GROVE AND REECEVILLE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS, CREEKS, STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS IS POSSIBLE. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER A ROADWAY, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 96% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.64 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 64% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 39% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 54% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 69% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 79% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.1 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 60% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Kim Reynolds starts to reopen Iowa while COVID-19 peak still looms
- Iowa officials roll out rules for reopening businesses; churches weigh decisions
- IUB holds public hearing for power line
- Iowa state campground closures extended; parks open
- UI epidemiologist: Iowa is reopening too soon and risking COVID-19 spread
- Reynolds to open stores and restaurants in three-fourths of Iowa counties
- Bellevue resident graduates from U.S Coast Guard Academy
- State shares guidelines for businesses reopening May 1
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 539 to 12,912, Jackson County stays at seven
- Business Openings Begin Slowly
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.