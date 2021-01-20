As of this past Friday, almost 1,500 residents of Clinton
County and 600 residents of Jackson County had received their
first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Iowa
Department of Public Health.
Local health officials reported that the process is going
smoothly for Phase 1A, which covers frontline healthcare workers
and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Those vaccinations
have been ongoing since Dec. 22 in Jackson and
Clinton counties, and most who qualify and want vaccination
under Phase 1A have gotten their first dose.
Also last week, while the federal government said it would
direct all available doses of vaccines to states rather than holding
some in reserve, the IDPH narrowed the scope of who is eligible
for the next round of vaccinations (Phase 1B) over supply concerns.
The Phase 1B guidelines have been pared down to the most atrisk
populations and people who have more exposure because the
IDPH is not sure the state will get enough vaccine to cover everyone
initially included in that phase, said Sarah Hobbs, of the
Genesis Visiting Nurses Association and Jackson County
Community Health.
“The federal government did say it’s releasing more vaccine,”
Hobbs noted. Once the IDPH knows with certainty that it will
receive enough vaccine, it will adjust Phase 1B recommendations,
Hobbs said. Phase 1B vaccinations are expected to begin in
February.
Currently, the Phase 1B priority populations include:
• People 75 or older, or the following populations vulnerable to
high risk of exposure or severity of illness:
• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings whom are
dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if
not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1A.
• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated,
including state- and city- or county-operated facilities.
• Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered
by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living
homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers.
College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1B.
• Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of
disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing
workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not
allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking
or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom
live in bunkroom style housing.
• PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare
workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work
with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure childwellbeing
and mitigate impact to parent workforce.
• First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent
adult abuse and child welfare social workers).
• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including
those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production
safety
• Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of
government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during
the legislative session
Health officials remind people to be patient. There is no waiting
list to call and get on for the vaccine. Information will be
shared as soon as its available via the counties’ websites and
Facebook pages, as well as by the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press and
Bellevue Herald-Leader in online and print editions.
While positive coronavirus cases reported are increasing, a
bright spot is that outbreaks at long-term care facilities in both
counties have dropped – to zero in Jackson County and one in
Clinton County at the end of last week.
Much of the increase in cases locally is related to family gatherings
and parties, Hobbs said.
“I’m hoping it will back off after a while, but it is going up at
this time,” she said.
Hospitalization spikes occur one to two weeks after cases start
to increase, Hobbs noted, adding that most of the new cases are in
people under the age of 60, while most deaths and hospitalizations
occur in people over 60.
The two-week average for the positivity rate in Clinton County
has been about 17% since Jan. 6 and in Jackson County above
15% since Jan. 10. It is important for everyone to continue to
adhere to good hygiene practices, Hobbs said.
“Vaccinated or not vaccinated, you should mask when you
can’t keep physical distance, wash your hands frequently, don’t
mix household groups, and stay home when you are sick,” Hobbs
said.
As of Monday morning at least 80,621 doses of the coronavirus
vaccine had been administered in Iowa, according to the
Washington Post. That number equals 37% of the population prioritized
for vaccines, and 2.4% of the state’s overall population.
Iowa has been allocated 217,725 doses, enough to vaccinate
100% of the prioritized population and 6.9% of the state’s total
population, the Post said.
Some 6.7 million people in the United States had received the
vaccination, and 22.1 million doses had been distributed, the Post said.
Here is a recap of other key events of the past week:
Second PPP round begins: Last week the Paycheck
Protection Program opened for first-time borrowers and those
seeking a second round. Businesses are eligible for the economic
aid if they experienced a 25% reduction in gross income during
any quarter in 2020 compared with the same quarter a year earlier
or if their 2020 gross income was at least 25% less than in 2019.
Congress passed the Economic Aid Act on Dec. 27, authorizing
programs, including PPP, to provide financial assistance to businesses
economically harmed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The PPP was first authorized by the CARES Act in 2020. It
closed in August after loaning more than $523 billion or more
than 5 million businesses. For more information or to apply, contact
your local bank.
Rolling average down locally: The 14-day rolling average of
positive cases on Monday among those tested increased to 16%
in Clinton County, down from 17.1% a week earlier, and to 15%
in Jackson County, down from 15.4% a week ago. To date,
Clinton County has recorded 61 deaths and Jackson County 31
deaths related to COVID-19. As of Monday, Clinton County had
4,490 positive coronavirus cases and Jackson County 1,857 cases
compared with 4,162 cases and 1,911 cases respectively a week
before.
Daily death toll tops 4,000: More than 4,400 deaths were
reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, “a number once
unimaginable,” according to a New York Times database. On
Monday morning the U.S. death toll, already the world’s highest,
was about 2,500 shy of 400,000 — just a month after the country
crossed the 300,000 threshold, the Times said.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase nationwide:
At least 23.9 million Americans had tested positive for the
virus as of Monday, about 1.5 million more than a week earlier,
according to the New York Times database. More than 397,612
patients with the virus have died. Worldwide, more than 95.1
million people have been sickened by the coronavirus pandemic,
and more than 2 million have died. The virus has been detected in
nearly every country.
Iowa initial unemployment filings decrease, continuing
claims increase: Iowa workers filed 7,638 initial unemployment
claims in the week ending Jan. 9, down from an adjusted 7,855
for the previous week, Iowa Workforce Development reported.
November through February are typically months IWD sees the
most unemployment claims, driven by seasonal layoffs in construction,
agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing. The number
of cases throughout the year has been elevated during the
COVID-19 pandemic as businesses lay off staff members during
the economic downtown. Before the pandemic, initial filings
ranged from 1,000 to 3,000 a week. In April, as the pandemic
worsened, they peaked at 64,194 in one week. The number of
continuing weekly unemployment claims for the week ending
Jan. 9 was 49,451, up 6,286 from an adjusted 43,165 the previous
week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.