vaccine

As of this past Friday, almost 1,500 residents of Clinton

County and 600 residents of Jackson County had received their

first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, according to the Iowa

Department of Public Health.

Local health officials reported that the process is going

smoothly for Phase 1A, which covers frontline healthcare workers

and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. Those vaccinations

have been ongoing since Dec. 22 in Jackson and

Clinton counties, and most who qualify and want vaccination

under Phase 1A have gotten their first dose.

Also last week, while the federal government said it would

direct all available doses of vaccines to states rather than holding

some in reserve, the IDPH narrowed the scope of who is eligible

for the next round of vaccinations (Phase 1B) over supply concerns.

The Phase 1B guidelines have been pared down to the most atrisk

populations and people who have more exposure because the

IDPH is not sure the state will get enough vaccine to cover everyone

initially included in that phase, said Sarah Hobbs, of the

Genesis Visiting Nurses Association and Jackson County

Community Health.

“The federal government did say it’s releasing more vaccine,”

Hobbs noted. Once the IDPH knows with certainty that it will

receive enough vaccine, it will adjust Phase 1B recommendations,

Hobbs said. Phase 1B vaccinations are expected to begin in

February.

Currently, the Phase 1B priority populations include:

• People 75 or older, or the following populations vulnerable to

high risk of exposure or severity of illness:

• Individuals with disabilities living in home settings whom are

dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff, if

not otherwise vaccinated under Phase 1A.

• Correctional facility staff and individuals incarcerated,

including state- and city- or county-operated facilities.

• Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings, not covered

by the first two bullets, including shelters, sober living

homes, behavioral health treatment centers, and detention centers.

College dormitories shall not be included as part of Phase 1B.

• Where public health data indicates outbreaks or clusters of

disease among food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing

workers whom work in or live in congregate settings that do not

allow for social distancing. For example, working in a meatpacking

or manufacturing production line or migrant workers whom

live in bunkroom style housing.

• PK-12 school staff, early childhood education, and childcare

workers. Sub-prioritization should consider persons who work

with younger and at-risk children in care, to better ensure childwellbeing

and mitigate impact to parent workforce.

• First responders (e.g., firefighters, police officers, and dependent

adult abuse and child welfare social workers).

• Inspectors responsible for health, life and safety, including

those in hospital and long-term care settings, child, and food production

safety

• Government officials, including staff, to ensure continuity of

government, engaged in state business at the Iowa Capitol during

the legislative session

Health officials remind people to be patient. There is no waiting

list to call and get on for the vaccine. Information will be

shared as soon as its available via the counties’ websites and

Facebook pages, as well as by the Maquoketa Sentinel-Press and

Bellevue Herald-Leader in online and print editions.

While positive coronavirus cases reported are increasing, a

bright spot is that outbreaks at long-term care facilities in both

counties have dropped – to zero in Jackson County and one in

Clinton County at the end of last week.

Much of the increase in cases locally is related to family gatherings

and parties, Hobbs said.

“I’m hoping it will back off after a while, but it is going up at

this time,” she said.

Hospitalization spikes occur one to two weeks after cases start

to increase, Hobbs noted, adding that most of the new cases are in

people under the age of 60, while most deaths and hospitalizations

occur in people over 60.

The two-week average for the positivity rate in Clinton County

has been about 17% since Jan. 6 and in Jackson County above

15% since Jan. 10. It is important for everyone to continue to

adhere to good hygiene practices, Hobbs said.

“Vaccinated or not vaccinated, you should mask when you

can’t keep physical distance, wash your hands frequently, don’t

mix household groups, and stay home when you are sick,” Hobbs

said.

As of Monday morning at least 80,621 doses of the coronavirus

vaccine had been administered in Iowa, according to the

Washington Post. That number equals 37% of the population prioritized

for vaccines, and 2.4% of the state’s overall population.

Iowa has been allocated 217,725 doses, enough to vaccinate

100% of the prioritized population and 6.9% of the state’s total

population, the Post said.

Some 6.7 million people in the United States had received the

vaccination, and 22.1 million doses had been distributed, the Post said.

Here is a recap of other key events of the past week:

Second PPP round begins: Last week the Paycheck

Protection Program opened for first-time borrowers and those

seeking a second round. Businesses are eligible for the economic

aid if they experienced a 25% reduction in gross income during

any quarter in 2020 compared with the same quarter a year earlier

or if their 2020 gross income was at least 25% less than in 2019.

Congress passed the Economic Aid Act on Dec. 27, authorizing

programs, including PPP, to provide financial assistance to businesses

economically harmed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPP was first authorized by the CARES Act in 2020. It

closed in August after loaning more than $523 billion or more

than 5 million businesses. For more information or to apply, contact

your local bank.

Rolling average down locally: The 14-day rolling average of

positive cases on Monday among those tested increased to 16%

in Clinton County, down from 17.1% a week earlier, and to 15%

in Jackson County, down from 15.4% a week ago. To date,

Clinton County has recorded 61 deaths and Jackson County 31

deaths related to COVID-19. As of Monday, Clinton County had

4,490 positive coronavirus cases and Jackson County 1,857 cases

compared with 4,162 cases and 1,911 cases respectively a week

before.

Daily death toll tops 4,000: More than 4,400 deaths were

reported across the U.S. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, “a number once

unimaginable,” according to a New York Times database. On

Monday morning the U.S. death toll, already the world’s highest,

was about 2,500 shy of 400,000 — just a month after the country

crossed the 300,000 threshold, the Times said.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase nationwide:

At least 23.9 million Americans had tested positive for the

virus as of Monday, about 1.5 million more than a week earlier,

according to the New York Times database. More than 397,612

patients with the virus have died. Worldwide, more than 95.1

million people have been sickened by the coronavirus pandemic,

and more than 2 million have died. The virus has been detected in

nearly every country.

Iowa initial unemployment filings decrease, continuing

claims increase: Iowa workers filed 7,638 initial unemployment

claims in the week ending Jan. 9, down from an adjusted 7,855

for the previous week, Iowa Workforce Development reported.

November through February are typically months IWD sees the

most unemployment claims, driven by seasonal layoffs in construction,

agriculture, landscaping and manufacturing. The number

of cases throughout the year has been elevated during the

COVID-19 pandemic as businesses lay off staff members during

the economic downtown. Before the pandemic, initial filings

ranged from 1,000 to 3,000 a week. In April, as the pandemic

worsened, they peaked at 64,194 in one week. The number of

continuing weekly unemployment claims for the week ending

Jan. 9 was 49,451, up 6,286 from an adjusted 43,165 the previous

week.