A second jail tour open house will be held Saturday as a committee moves forward with a publicity campaign ahead of an August bond referendum.
The Jackson County Jail Advisory Committee will host the open house from 9 a.m. to noon July 6. Four one-hour tours will be offered, with tours starting every hour on the hour.
Jail tour attendees will receive a guided tour of the jail and sheriff’s office, located at 104 S. Niagara St., Maquoketa. The tour will include a walk-through of the facility, where deputies will identify and explain the various deficiencies marked by the state jail inspector.
The public will be able to ask questions at the end of the tour.
All inmates will be housed in a different county during the tour, which will give the public access to the entire facility.
To participate in a tour, call the sheriff’s office at 563-652-3312 and say which time you will be there. However, all walk-ins will be welcome.
A previous tour was held June 27.
For years, the state jail inspector has found fault with Jackson County’s current jail.
Those faults include poor visitation conditions, an exercise yard from which prisoners have escaped, musty and moldy smells, poor lighting, and an absence of classification (such as the separation of men from women, felons from misdemeanors, etc.).
A $6.95 million bond referendum for a new jail on a new site near Wal-Mart failed to reach the 60 percent of votes it needed to pass August 2018.
The committee started over, even hiring a new architect and designer. The current proposed jail project is larger but less expensive than last year’s plan.
The current proposed facility is estimated to cost about $6.495 million and would be located on the South Main Street site. The facility would have 74 beds, about 63 more than the existing facility.
On Aug. 6, the Jackson County’s registered voters will vote on the referendum for the second time.
