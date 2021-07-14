The Savanna District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is considering interest in grass hay harvest on approximately 103 acres on a designated area on the Refuge.
The haying unit is located in Jackson County, IA (Pleasant Creek Tarr Tract; 103 acres). All haying and bale equipment removal is to be completed from August 1 through Sept. 1, 2021. Bidding will be based on price per ton.
Yearly hay removal reduces the buildup of dead material that can accumulate and prevent growth of native vegetation. In addition, late summer/fall removal of reed canary grass can provide short vegetation heights in the spring which are foraging conditions favored by wildlife such as waterfowl and shorebirds.
Individuals will be selected based on receipt of a sealed high bid. All bids must be received no later than 3:00pm July 30 2021.
Please contact Nate Williams at 815-541-1385 to obtain a haying bid package which will provide detailed information of the program, bidding requirements and expectations of the haying permittee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.