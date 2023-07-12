flag

The SEAL Family Legacy’s Board of Directors has shared details of its upcoming Inaugural Legacy Gala and second annual Ride and Cruise to honor U.S. military members who lost their lives in service to the country and to raise awareness and financial support for the children they left behind.

The tour, featuring about 150 motorcycles, cars and trucks, will be in Bellevue on Saturday, July 15 for a special lunch and reception  hosted by Potters Mill and Flatted Fifth Blues and BBQ.