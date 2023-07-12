The SEAL Family Legacy’s Board of Directors has shared details of its upcoming Inaugural Legacy Gala and second annual Ride and Cruise to honor U.S. military members who lost their lives in service to the country and to raise awareness and financial support for the children they left behind.
The tour, featuring about 150 motorcycles, cars and trucks, will be in Bellevue on Saturday, July 15 for a special lunch and reception hosted by Potters Mill and Flatted Fifth Blues and BBQ.
The public is welcome to attend lunch where food and beverages will be available for sale by Flatted Fifth. Owner, Mark Herman said Potter’s Mill will make a donation from a percentage of the sale of food and drinks.
Throughout the ride, and particularly in Bellevue, participants can expect to see patriotic and emergency services support. The Bellevue Lions Club will rally the town with people holding flags up and down the streets as riders come into Bellevue. While here, a presentation will be made to a Gold Star Family from Illinois, and U.S. Navy SEALs will be in attendance on the ride.
Before coming to Bellevue on Saturday, the main Legacy Gala will take place at Rhythm City Casino Resort at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport, Iowa on Friday at 5 p.m. The Gala will feature well-known special guest speaker, Bryan Anderson, an author, actor, spokesperson, ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation, veteran, triple amputee, and inspiring speaker. The emcee for the event is a former sailor and morning anchor in the Quad Cities, and current Public Relations Officer for the Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal, Greg Wilson.
The Legacy Gala will provide the audience with an opportunity to witness a large check presentation to a regionally local Gold Star Family. U.S. Navy SEALs will be in attendance at the event and guests can take the opportunity to interact with them. An extensive and rare array of silent and live auction items will be available, many with military-themed and/or meaningful background information, and food and drinks will be served.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://sfl.givesmart.com or messaging the organization on their facebook page at SEAL Family Legacy. All are encouraged to attend this one-of-a-kind event in the Quad Cities area community.
SEAL Family Legacy’s second event, the free Ride and Cruise, which will come through Bellevue Saturday, is open to the public and welcomes all motorcycle, Jeep, Corvette, and car enthusiasts - any type of vehicle that can maintain speeds of up to 65 miles per hour may participate.
The event will take place the day following the Legacy event in the Quad Cities on Friday. Donations are accepted and appreciated at this event.
During the scenic ride along Highway 61, then through the backroads of Iowa, planned stops will include one gas station stop with another gas stop and lunch in Bellevue.
The ride will then return to Rhythm City Casino at approximately 4 p.m. for an after party where guests can eat and drink, visit with Gold Star Families, and U.S. Navy SEALs.
For more information about SEAL Family Legacy, please visit sealfamilylegacy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.