October’s Second Sunday event includes Sculpey Beads with Sue Sawvell on Sunday, October 13, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Great River Gallery.
Adults interested will explore Polymer Clay and its many applications, creating original bead design, mold-making pendants, and cabachon/bezel designs for original jewelry and miniature sculptural projects. Participants will utilize sculpey, which allows for creative and versatile artworks you can take home after class.
Children will be making necklaces and bracelets using poney beads and other ready-made beads and charms. The event will also feature a Model Magic air-dry clay product that children can use to make miniature sculptures. Visual resources will be available along with sculpting tools. There is no charge for this Second Sunday event.
The November Second Sunday event showcases Poetry Readings of Iowa’s Poet Laureate, Deb Marquardt, from Iowa State University, Barb Reynolds, from California, and Bellevue’s Penny North.
The event will be held at Potter’s Mill on Saturday, November 9, from 3 to 5pm. Only 50 seats are available for this event.
If interested, please email Linda Nudd atlnudd @mac.com to ensure a reservation.
