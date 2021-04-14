Bellevue Boy Scout Troop #86 and Cub Scout Pack #342 are joining forces once again for the Scouting for Food effort to benefit the Bellevue Bread Basket.
Local Scouts will be at Bender’s Food on Friday, April 16 from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 17 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. to assist in food collection there. Bender’s Foods will again have prepared bags for purchase.
On Saturday, April 17, scouts will canvas the town collecting non-perishable food or cash donations. Please leave your food donations in a bag outside your door that day prior to 9 a.m. Donations can also be dropped off at the Bellevue Community Center between 9 and 10:30 a.m. Cash donations may be dropped off at Bellevue State Bank in care of Linda Walgamuth.
If your food donation is not picked up by 11 a.m., please call Denny Walgamuth at 563-590-0607 or Brenda Brock at 563-872-5577.
