Bellevue Boy Scout Troop #86 and Cub Scout Pack #342 are joining forces once again for the Scouting for Food effort to collect food and cash donations to benefit the Bellevue Bread Basket.
This year, Bender’s Foods will have prepared bags for purchase on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28. Local Scouts will be at Bender’s Foods on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. to assist.
On Saturday, scouts will go door-to-door collecting non-perishable food or cash donations. Please leave food donations in a bag outside your door that day prior to 9 a.m.
All food items will be boxed and taken to the Bellevue Bread Basket. If your food donation is not picked up by 11:30 a.m., please call Denny Walgamuth at 563-590-0607.
