Boy Scouts

 Bellevue Boy Scouts of America Troop #86, Cub Scout Pack #342 and Bender’s Foods are joining forces for the ‘Scouting for Food’ effort to collect food and cash donations to benefit the Bellevue Bread Basket.

 Local Scouts will be present at Bender’s Foods on Friday, April 14, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. to assist in food collection. Bender’s Foods will again have prepared bags for purchase.  