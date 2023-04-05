Bellevue Boy Scouts of America Troop #86, Cub Scout Pack #342 and Bender’s Foods are joining forces for the ‘Scouting for Food’ effort to collect food and cash donations to benefit the Bellevue Bread Basket.
Local Scouts will be present at Bender’s Foods on Friday, April 14, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, April 15, from 8 to 10:30 p.m. to assist in food collection. Bender’s Foods will again have prepared bags for purchase.
On Saturday, April 15, scouts will canvass the town collecting non-perishable food or cash donations. Paper products, toiletries and personal items are needed as well.
Please leave food donations in a bag outside your door prior to 9 a.m. Cash donations may be dropped off at the Bellevue Community Center, between 9 and 10:30 p.m. Cash only donations may be dropped off at the Bellevue State Bank in care of Linda Walgamuth.
If your food donation is not picked up by 11 a.m., please call Denny Walgamuth at 563-590-0607.
