The unofficial primary election results for Jackson County are in and voters have decided who they want to represent their political parties in the general election this fall.
In the District 3 Jackson County Board of Supervisors race, Republican Don Schwenker, the former mayor of Maquoketa, gained 910 votes to beat challenger David Spickermann, who had 352 votes. It was the only local contested primary race.
Results from other contested races elsewhere include:
Iowa House
Steven P. Bradley, R-Cascade, beat fellow Republican Lee Hein of Monticello for the Iowa House District 66 slot with 1,612 votes compared with 1,298 respectively. The winner of the race advances to the November general election. There was no candidate running on the Democratic ticket.
House District 66 includes all of Jackson County except Maquoketa, Baldwin, and Monmouth. It also comprises a portion of Dubuque and Jones counties, including Anamosa and Monticello.
2022 marks the first primary election since federal, state, and local redistricting changes took effect. The redistricting, which was mandated due to changes in the population, placed all or portions of Jackson and Clinton counties in different House and Senate districts.
