Schwager Farms of Bellevue claimed the Champion Boar, Reserve Champion Boar and Premier Exhibitor titles in the Poland China Swine show judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.

Cjl Farms of Council Bluffs took home the Champion Gilt banner and Bill Oulman of Garner received Reserve Gilt.

The Premier Exhibitor award is presented to the exhibitor earning the highest point total in individual breeding class competition.

Animals are divided according to farrowing date based on the other animals entered in the competition.

Complete results below:

POLAND CHINA

Class 1 Boars

1) Schwager Farms, Bellevue

2) Schwager Farms, Bellevue

Class 1 Gilts

1) Cjl Farms, Council Bluffs

Class 2 Gilts

1) Bill Oulman, Garner

2) Voyles Family Farms, Delta

Champion & Reserve Gilt

Champion) Cjl Farms, Council Bluffs, 91-51

(Reserve) Bill Oulman, Garner, 10-51

Champion & Reserve Boar

Champion) Schwager Farms, Bellevue, 8-501

(Reserve) Schwager Farms, Bellevue, 8-502

Premier Exhibitor

1) Schwager Farms, Bellevue