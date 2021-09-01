Schwager Farms of Bellevue claimed the Champion Boar, Reserve Champion Boar and Premier Exhibitor titles in the Poland China Swine show judged at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Cjl Farms of Council Bluffs took home the Champion Gilt banner and Bill Oulman of Garner received Reserve Gilt.
The Premier Exhibitor award is presented to the exhibitor earning the highest point total in individual breeding class competition.
Animals are divided according to farrowing date based on the other animals entered in the competition.
Complete results below:
POLAND CHINA
Class 1 Boars
1) Schwager Farms, Bellevue
2) Schwager Farms, Bellevue
Class 1 Gilts
1) Cjl Farms, Council Bluffs
Class 2 Gilts
1) Bill Oulman, Garner
2) Voyles Family Farms, Delta
Champion & Reserve Gilt
Champion) Cjl Farms, Council Bluffs, 91-51
(Reserve) Bill Oulman, Garner, 10-51
Champion & Reserve Boar
Champion) Schwager Farms, Bellevue, 8-501
(Reserve) Schwager Farms, Bellevue, 8-502
Premier Exhibitor
1) Schwager Farms, Bellevue
