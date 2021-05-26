Silas James Schroeder, son of Mike and Debbie Schroeder of Bellevue, IA celebrated his first birthday on April 7, 2021. A party was held on April 10, 2021 at Silas’ home with his family.
Helping him celebrate were his two older sisters, Emma, age 7 and Andrea, age 3.
He is the grandson of Tony and Jayne Schroeder of Bellevue and Kenny and Jean Kilburg of Bellevue. Great-grandparents are Virtus and Marilyn Clasen of Bellevue and Peg Schroeder, also of Bellevue.
