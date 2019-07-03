Ron Smith, Director of USA Sports Tours Events recently announced that Marissa Schroeder has been chosen to play for the USA D-3 Women’s Basketball Team in Brazil. The team is made up of invited NCAA Division III basketball players from throughout the United States. Team members have been recognized at the national, regional and conference levels.
Marissa Schroeder, a Junior at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa has been one of the ten players chosen from across the Country to represent Team USA. Schroeder was the first Freshman in Loras College history to make 1st Team All Conference, recognition that she also received her Sophomore year. Schroeder led the team in scoring her Freshman and Sophomore years averaging 15.3 points per game her Sophomore year.
“This is an outstanding group of basketball players that have come from across the United States. We feel that we have some of the best of the best representing a majority of regions from the country. These players have been high achievers both on and off the court and in the classroom. They represent everything good that the NCAA Division III institutions have to offer.”
The USA D-3 Women’s basketball Team will begin their Brazil Tour 2019 in Orlando, Florida on July 8th. The tour runs from July 8-17. After team orientation in Orlando the team departs for Sao Paulo, Brazil. The team will practice in the City of Jundiai, San Paulo on Tuesday, July 9th. The USA D-3 basketball team will play on Wednesday, July 10th in the City of Jundiai, which is in the state of Sao Paulo. The Jundiai women’s team is a U22 team. On Thursday, July 11th the USA D-3 Team will travel to the city of Sao Paulo and play the U22 team which is a junior team to professional teams in Brazil.
The USA D-3 Team then flies to Rio de Janeiro on Friday, July 12. The team will play on Sunday, July 14 against Queimados. The USA D-3 team will play their final game on Monday, July 15th at Fluminese Clube in Rio. The team will depart Brazil on Wednesday, July 17th and return to the USA.
While in Brazil the teams will experience educational, cultural, and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.
Marissa Schroeder is the daughter of Steve and Carol Schroeder of Bellevue.
