Robert J. Schroeder, son of Dennis (Bud) and Jeanette Schroeder passed his pharmacy boards test that he took on June 16.  Robert received his Doctor of Pharmacy at the 150th Commencement of Drake University on May 14, 2021.  Robert will begin a one year residency at the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire, Wisconsin in July.  Robert also sung a cappella the Drake Hymn at his commencement.