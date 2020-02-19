Robert Schroeder of Bellevue has once again been named to the President's Lists at Drake University.
To be eligible for the President's List, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the Fall 2019 semester at Drake. Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students.
Robert is the son of Bud and Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder of Bellevue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.