Steve Schroeder and Brent Kilburg prevailed in Tuesday’s contested race for Jackson County sheriff.
Schroeder, of Bellevue, received 1,580 votes, 372 more votes than Brendan Zeimet of Maquoketa to win the Democratic nomination for sheriff, according to unofficial election results posted online by the county auditor’s office. Zeimet received 1,208 votes.
On the Republican side, Kilburg, of Donahue received 1,689 votes compared to the 417 votes cast for Joseph Veach Jr. of rural Maquoketa.
Schroeder and Kilburg will square off in the Nov. 3 general election along with all the other top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary.
Jackson County also saw record-setting voter turnout and absentee voter-turnout. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the Iowa Secretary of State mailed more than 2 million requests for absentee ballot forms to active voters.
According to Tuesday’s unofficial election results, more than 1,300 Republicans and 1,900 Democrats cast absentee ballots.
That represents a dramatic increase compared to the 2016 primary in which a total of 1,649 Jackson County residents voted. Of those, 147 people voted absentee.
