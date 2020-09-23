Marissa Schroeder, a senior at Loras College and a member of the women’s basketball team, was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society for the 2019-20 academic year.
Chi Alpha Sigma is the first and only national scholar-athlete society to honor four-year collegiate student-athletes who have excelled in both the classroom and in athletic competition.
College student-athletes who receive a varsity letter in their sport, achieve junior academic standing or higher after their fifth full-time semester, and earn a 3.4 or higher cumulative grade point average are eligible for the honor.
In total, 41 members of Duhawk athletics comprised the class of 2019-20 and nationally, more than 7,500 student-athletes across all division earned the academic achievement.
