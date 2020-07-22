Zachary Schroeder, son of Steve and Carol Schroeder, graduated from University of Iowa College of Law with Distinction this spring.
He will be taking the Arizona bar exam and will be joining Snell and Wilmer in Phoenix, Arizona in the commercial litigation practice group, focusing on Intellectual Property.
He has also been admitted to practice before the United States Patent and Trademark Office as a Patent Agent after passing the patent bar this past spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.