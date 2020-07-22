Robert Schroeder of Bellevue graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2020 semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average and a Bachelor of Arts degree in chemistry. He is the son of Bud Schroder and Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder.
