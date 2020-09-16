Dennis (Bud) Schroeder was appointed Bellevue Police Chief at last week’s City Council meeting. He will succeed 33-year veteran Chief Lynn Schwager who will retire at the end of the year. Schroeder will also serve as interim chief while Schwager is on paid leave. Schroeder’s annual salary will increase to $67,027 beginning in January 2021.
A veteran of local law enforcement for 30 years, beginning his career as an officer in 1990, Schroeder is a 1983 graduate of Bellevue High School and went on to earn a degree in criminal justice from Kirkwood Community College in 1985.
He is a certified firearms instructor and has taught a Drug Abuse Resistance Education course in Bellevue for 28 years.
Schroeder is a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue and a member of several local associations, including the Jackson County Cattlemen, Whitetails Unlimited, and Ducks Unlimited.
He and his wife, Jeanette, who is principal of Bellevue Elementary School, have three children, Ronald, Robert and Rebecca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.