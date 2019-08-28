Bellevue school officials and the district’s facilities committee recently conducted a work session to talk about possible uses for the former Mootz property that school officials purchased last year. The 22-acre parcel near the current high school was bought for $712,000, prior to the first failed referendum to build a new elementary school.
Superintendent Tom Meyer has previously said that the school board will most likely try another bond issue for a third time sometime next year, and he and the committee have decided to bring in the expertise of local contractors to see if costs could be lowered.
“We are doing a cost analysis with a construction firm right now on a new elementary building and a renovation of the current Bellevue Elementary. When this analysis is completed we will have some local construction people review the information with the company to analyze and evaluate if we could save some money in some areas with some different ideas or materials while still meeting state codes for public school buildings,” said Meyer. “One of the biggest areas of concern from community members about the project was the cost that was quoted for the new building or a renovation, so this was the route the board decided to take. We believe this can answer some questions for people, especially with an analysis by local contractors.”
As well as the proposed elementary school, discussions also took place on what to do with the rest of the land the school purchased.
Ideas proposed by school board members ranged from expanding the district’s academic opportunities to improving athletics programs.
Among the ideas was the development of athletic fields and walking courses, while another proposal suggested the construction of a new STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and an agriculture innovation center.
Additions to the existing middle and high school, such as an auditorium or fitness room, are also on the table, as were developing green space for outdoor classrooms and perhaps some additional parking as well.
Alternatively, projects like walking trails could also benefit the entire town.
“We’re also looking at how this can benefit the community as a whole,” Meyer said.
Meyer said, however, he and the school board would like to see what happens with the next elementary referendum before any decisions are made.
“We will have many more meetings and discussions about this in the upcoming months and years, as this is a long-term process of planning for the future of the Bellevue Community School District,” said Meyer. “We also want to make sure that we can utilize our funds appropriately in designing learning programs for our students, while also benefitting our community as a whole.”
“Additionally, we need to have a vision for the future and what will be needed for our students - not only 5 to 10 years from now, but 20 to 25 years and beyond.”
Members of the Facilities Committee who are discussing the future include Brett Ernst, Curt Ernst, Matt Jaeger, Chet Knake, Jeff Recker, Emily Reeg, Tim Roth, Tracey Till and Dave Wright.
