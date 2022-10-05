School district officials are warning parents about a social media app that allows people to post anonymous — often negative — comments.
According to Maquoketa Schools Superintendent Tara Notz, students have again started using the Yik Yak app, a social media application through which students have been posting racial comments, insults, school threats, derogatory remarks, and other comments deemed inappropriate by the school district.
The app lets users create, view and comment on discussion threads anonymously with other users within a 5-mile radius.
The school district currently blocks this app and all apps that fall under “social media,” according to a letter Notz posted on the district’s Facebook page last week.
Notz said a concerned parent brought the app’s use to the district’s attention.
“It’s an app that’s been shut down for some time,” Notz explained. Yik Yak developers shut it down in April 2017 following “a series of campus controversies involving bullying and racist threats,” according to multiple media outlets.
In 2021, new owners bought Yik Yak and claimed that the app is “committed to making Yik Yak a fun place free of bullying, threats, and all sort of negativity.”
Maquoketa Schools have not witnessed that promised positivity, Notz said.
“Unfortunately, the reason it was brought to our attention is because there were negative comments made about students and other people in general,” Notz explained. “You can say about anything on there because it’s anonymous.
“We’re using this as a teaching moment,” the superintendent continued. “We’re teaching students that this language, these comments, it is hurtful, and it can be considered cyberbullying.”
The school district blocked access to the app on its system network as well as on all school-issued devices. However, students still can access the app if they use their own personal data.
Notz asked students to inform district administrators or an adult they are comfortable with if they see people using Yik Yak at school. She said such reports will be investigated and treated the same as in-person bullying and harassment.
“We really just want parents to monitor what their students are using and keep them safe,” Notz said. “If people are saying negative things, block them if you can. And if you’re tempted to respond, just stop, walk away, get help, tell an adult in your life that you trust.”
As well as Yik Yak, the popular Tik Tok app is also considered a threat to America’s youth, as many have been injured or hurt by participating in ‘Tik Tok Challenge’ videos. The app is also owned by the Chinese Communist Party which many in America warn could be collecting all your children’s personal data and information.
