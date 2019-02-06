Weather Alert

...NEXT WINTER STORM ARRIVING THIS EVENING... .OUR NEXT WINTER STORM WILL MOVE THROUGH THE AREA THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. ANOTHER ROUND OF FREEZING PRECIPITATION INCLUDING SLEET, SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN IS EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN IOWA AND PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, WITH THE HEAVIEST AMOUNTS OCCURRING TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TO TWO TENTHS ARE EXPECTED OVER MUCH OF EASTERN IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS, WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH OVER MUCH OF SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHEAST MISSOURI. ADDITIONALLY, SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF ONE TO THREE INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE OVER COUNTIES NORTHWEST OF HIGHWAY 151 IN EASTERN IOWA. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED BEGINNING THIS EVENING AND LASTING THROUGH THURSDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS UNDER ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * WHERE...IN IOWA, JACKSON COUNTY. IN ILLINOIS, JO DAVIESS COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PERIODS OF TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES ARE EXPECTED, WITH IMPACTS TO THE THURSDAY MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/QUADCITIES &&