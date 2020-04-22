The Bellevue Community School District is decreasing its levy rate for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
School board members on Monday voted unanimously last week to approve the new budget for the fiscal year that starts on July 1.
The new $14.8 million budget reflects a solid trend over the last five years in less taxes for property owners living in the Bellevue Community School District.
While taxes for the 2015-16 school year were assessed at 12.2979 cents per $1,000 in property valuation. That rate has been reduced in the new 2021 budget to 10.9536.
The new numbers reflect an 83-cent decrease to the district’s property tax rate, to $10.95367 with a three percent income surtax rate to reduce the impact on property taxes. It all translates to a $64 decrease in taxes annually for a home valued at $100,000 in the district.
“The district is in strong financial shape at this time, but the impact of COVID-19 may impact funding in the future for school districts and other entities across the state,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer, who added. “The district is continuously attempting to keep our tax rates as low as possible for our stakeholders, while providing a high-quality education to all students that is a model for other districts to follow. We believe in our students and their capabilities, along with providing them the opportunities for learning which are consistent with their learning needs for both the present and the future. Our goal is to always be passionate about the education that our students are being offered and provided at all levels.”
Meyer said that ultimately, a few things local folks need to keep in mind with the tax rate and the impact of state aid.
First, the less money that the Iowa Legislature approves for schools, the more local property taxes that schools may have to levy on their community, and the more money that the Iowa Legislature approves for schools, the less local property taxes that schools will levy on their community.
“Bellevue has traditionally had lower than average property taxes in our area, and as a whole in the state,” said Meyer. “The budget that that has been approved is based on the 2.5 percent State Aid that may be approved by the legislature and signed by the Governor. Overall, the district believes the budget is fair and serves our students and community well.”
