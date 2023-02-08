A Community Open House will be hosted by Bellevue School District officials on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Elementary School gymnasium.
The event is being held to inform the public on the Bellevue School District’s March 7 referendum that if approved would allow the district to levy property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new elementary school building for grades three through five.
The proposal requires 60% voter approval to pass.
“The span of time at the open house will feature an opportunity for stakeholders to gain knowledge about the upcoming referendum on March 7 including information on the plan and process for this upcoming proposed project, financial implications, along with small group tours if desired by those in attendance,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “People are welcome to come any time during this time span to gain information.While at the open house, those who attend can learn more about Phase one of the plan, which will be almost entirely funded through bonds, which will raise property taxes by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The average value of a residential home in Bellevue is about $200,000.
If the measure is approved, the remainder of the project (Phase 2) would be paid for using a combination of district PPEL and SAVE funds. Phase 2, will be funded using state sales tax revenues and will not affect property taxes.
The need for a new elementary school to address challenges presented by both space and age of the current 175-year-old elementary school building has long been a community priority.
Last summer, conversations during the Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Municipal Utilities public community visioning meeting confirmed that schools are one of the reasons people choose to live in Bellevue and that the age and condition of the current elementary building is a community-wide concern.
The current elementary school, built in 1848, is one of the oldest structures in Iowa that continues to be used as an elementary school. School officials say there are not enough classrooms in the old building to meet Bellevue’s growing enrollment. Since the 2017-2018 school year, enrollment at the elementary school has increased by 35% (89 students).
Classrooms and corridors are undersized, and many spaces do not meet accessibility and code requirements. Systems, including the building’s boiler and electrical infrastructure systems, are past their life and need to be replaced. The age of the building also makes it impossible to meet current safety standards.
The district previously held special elections in 2018 and 2019. Both times the proposed plan included the construction of a new PK-5 building and the decommissioning of the current elementary school. Both measures also failed.
The new plan is different. A phased approach, which would construct a 3-5 building first, costs less (despite current inflation) and will also lessen the impact on property taxes.
Past proposals would have raised taxes by $4.05 (2018) and $3.75 (2019). The overall project budget is also less than past proposals: $16 million (2018) and $14.5 million (2019).
Because the project is phased in order to reduce impact to taxpayers, following the completion of the new 37,000 square foot 3-5 building, preK through second grade will remain at the current elementary school. Fewer students in the building will relieve congestion and allow for the area’s oldest areas to be used less.
Phase two will include renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and CTE spaces and/or other facility projects to address space needs based on enrollment, including a potential addition to the 3-5 building for PK-2.
