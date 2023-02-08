 A Community Open House will be hosted by Bellevue School District officials on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Elementary School gymnasium.

The event is being held to inform the public on the Bellevue School District’s March 7 referendum that if approved would allow the district to levy property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new elementary school building for grades three through five.