The Bellevue Community School District’s public referendum to fund the first phase of the construction of a new elementary school building passed Tuesday.
The final vote was 1,736 yes to 594 no, a 66 percent to 34 percent margin. The measure required 60 percent voter approval to pass.
Now approved, the measure will allow the district to levy property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of a new elementary school building for grades three through five.
Phase one of the plan, which will be almost entirely funded through bonds, which will raise property taxes by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
“The district is very excited about the passing of the referendum and is also thankful for voters coming out to vote in large numbers to show support, said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “Our students, and community, will benefit from this commitment from our stakeholders. Thank you to the voters for their belief in the school system, students, and staff, and for making this a priority in our outstanding community.
The need for a new elementary school to address challenges presented by both space and age of the current 175-year-old elementary school building has long been a community priority.
Last summer, conversations during the Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Municipal Utilities public community visioning meeting confirmed that schools are one of the reasons people choose to live in Bellevue and that the age and condition of the current elementary building is a community-wide concern. The current elementary school, built in 1848, is one of the oldest structures in Iowa that continues to be used as an elementary school. School officials say there are not enough classrooms in the old building to meet Bellevue’s growing enrollment. Since the 2017-2018 school year, enrollment at the elementary school has increased by 35% (89 students).
Classrooms and corridors are undersized, and many spaces do not meet accessibility and code requirements. Systems, including the building’s boiler and electrical infrastructure systems, are past their life and need to be replaced. The age of the building also makes it impossible to meet current safety standards.
Nearly 50 percent of registered voters turned out at the polls to cast a vote in Tuesday’s special election.
“A lot of dedicated people from our school district put in a significant amount of time to assist with the success of this referendum. From our board members, the Facilities Committee, the Grow Together community group, along with many other volunteers in this process made it a success,” said Meyer. “Spreading the message in regard to the need for this building - based on space, security, accessibility, and other reasons - the message was shared that a change was necessary for the Bellevue Elementary School and its students.”
The board and the facilities committee reflected on the input from the community from our past referendums and developed a plan that reflected their desires accordingly while meeting the needs of our students and community,” Meyer concluded.
The district will soon begin working with architects and engineers to design the new building, which will span about 37,000 square feet. Construction may start in early 2024, with the building to open in the 2025-2026 school year.
Once the first phase of work is complete, a proposed second phase of the project would begin with either an addition to the new building to bring pre-K through second-grade students to the facility, or renovations and improvements to other areas of the district.
That second phase would be funded with physical plant and equipment levy and sales tax revenues and is estimated to get underway around 2028.
