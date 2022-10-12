Bellevue Elementary
Members of the Bellevue Community Schools Board of Education are continuing their quest to renovate the current elementary school or build a new school to replace the current facility on Third Street, of which parts date back to 1848 when the building served as Jackson County’s courthouse.
Last Wednesday, members of a recently-formed Bellevue Schools Facilities Advisory Committee held their second in a series of meetings to study proposed options for construction and ways to pay for the proposed project.