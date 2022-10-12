Members of the Bellevue Community Schools Board of Education are continuing their quest to renovate the current elementary school or build a new school to replace the current facility on Third Street, of which parts date back to 1848 when the building served as Jackson County’s courthouse.
Last Wednesday, members of a recently-formed Bellevue Schools Facilities Advisory Committee held their second in a series of meetings to study proposed options for construction and ways to pay for the proposed project.
Representatives from OPN Architects were on hand to answer questions on various scenarios. A study by officials conducted in February of this year concluded that it would cost more than $9 million just to bring the building up to code and safety standards., which does not address current space concerns or increasing enrollment.
Superintendent Tom Meyer said the newly proposed elementary project could be financed with a combination of funds from a bond measure that would need voter approval, as well as funds from either the district’s physical plant and equipment levy (PPEL) or a one-cent sales tax facilitated by the state.
Meyer said district leaders and members of the committee may hold a public referendum sometime in 2023, asking voters to approve an $11.6 million bond measure. If approved, the result for property owners in the district would be a tax increase of $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
Voters in the Bellevue School District had rejected two previous bond referendums to build a new elementary school, (a $16 million measure in September 2018 and a $14.5 million plan in April 2019), but the latest proposal is asking for far less money.
OPN architects offered-up two possible scenarios for a new elementary school, the first of which involves various additions and extensive renovations at the current site on the Third Street location. The multi-year project could cost upwards of $20 million over time. The other proposed plan would construct a new elementary school east of Bellevue High School and Middle School, which was the case in the two previous referendums.
But instead of one large referendum, officials are proposing a phased approach, with the immediate construction of 45,000 square feet of the school, including classrooms, the cafeteria and other common spaces, followed by a 30,000-square-foot addition in the future with more classrooms.
The committee also showed interest in exploring options to attach a new building to the current MS/HS building, while still maintaining separation between building levels. OPN will be developing concepts to share with the board of education and the committee in the near future for more discussions and recommendations to share with the public
Officials said the new phased approach could cost about $16.2 million for the first part, with additional funding needed for future work. The district could then look to fund the rest of the construction with sales tax or PPEL funds.
Meyer said that it is hoped that the $16.2 million cost could be reduced by altering some plans and making some adjustments, while not negating the needs of students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.