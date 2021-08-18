School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, AUGUST 23:
Fish Sticks, French Fries, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Peaches
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24:
Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25:
Spaghetti Bake, Garlic Bread Stick, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Frozen Strawberries and Blueberries
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26:
Beef Dippers, Brown Rice, Dinner Roll, Peas, Pineapple
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27:
Sausage Pizza, Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Broccoli Salad, Sliced Apples
Bellevue Community
-FREE, FREE, FREE-Breakfast and Lunch for All Students
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt
Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Deli Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, AUGUST 23:
Breakfast: French Toast, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice, OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Potato Coins and Refried Beans, Pineapple, Teddy Grahams
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Breakfast Potatoes, Strawberries
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Apple Slices, Animal Crackers (6-12)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Ice Cream Treat
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.