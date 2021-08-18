School Menus

School Menus for the Week of August 23, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, AUGUST 23:  

Fish Sticks, French Fries, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Peaches    

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24:

Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25:

Spaghetti Bake, Garlic Bread Stick, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Frozen Strawberries and Blueberries

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26:

Beef Dippers, Brown Rice, Dinner Roll, Peas, Pineapple

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27:

Sausage Pizza, Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Broccoli Salad, Sliced Apples

Bellevue Community

-FREE, FREE, FREE-Breakfast and Lunch for All Students

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt

Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Deli Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, AUGUST 23:  

 Breakfast: French Toast, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice, OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Potato Coins and Refried Beans, Pineapple, Teddy Grahams

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Breakfast Potatoes, Strawberries

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Apple Slices, Animal Crackers (6-12)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Ice Cream Treat