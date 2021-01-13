School Menus

For the week of January 18, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette

Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée.

MONDAY, JANUARY 18:  NO SCHOOL

        

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:

Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Broccoli and Cauliflower w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:

Pork Patty w/ bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Bean Casserole, Pears

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:

    Sausage Pizza, Spinach w/ Ranch, Potato Wedges, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:

Chicken and Rice Soup w/ Crackers, Celery, Corn, Buttered Bread, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue

Community

Alternate Menu K-5  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, SideKick Slushie, Rice Krispie Treat

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Apple Slices, Cheez-It Crackers

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:

Breakfast: Bacon and Cheese Tornado, Medley Juice, Fruit

Lunch: Hot Dog, Steak Fries, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Caesar Salad, Peaches and Jonny Pop Popsicle