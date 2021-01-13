School Menus

Marquette
Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 18: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:
Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Broccoli and Cauliflower w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:
Pork Patty w/ bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Bean Casserole, Pears
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:
Sausage Pizza, Spinach w/ Ranch, Potato Wedges, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:
Chicken and Rice Soup w/ Crackers, Celery, Corn, Buttered Bread, Mixed Fruit
Bellevue
Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, JANUARY 18: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, JANUARY 19:
Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, SideKick Slushie, Rice Krispie Treat
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Apple Slices, Cheez-It Crackers
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21:
Breakfast: Bacon and Cheese Tornado, Medley Juice, Fruit
Lunch: Hot Dog, Steak Fries, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, JANUARY 22:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Caesar Salad, Peaches and Jonny Pop Popsicle
