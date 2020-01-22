school menus
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27: NO LUNCH-TEC

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Hash Browns, Egg Patty, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29:

BBQ Pork Rib w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pears

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30:

Chicken Alfredo, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31:

Hot Shredded Beef Sandwich, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Slaw, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

riday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, JANUARY 27:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Strawberries

TUESDAY, JANAURY 28:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice. Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29:

Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Grapes, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Diced Potatoes, Mixed Fruit, Goldfish Crackers

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice. Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Banana and Dried Fruit