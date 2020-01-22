school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 27: NO LUNCH-TEC
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Hash Browns, Egg Patty, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29:
BBQ Pork Rib w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pears
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30:
Chicken Alfredo, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31:
Hot Shredded Beef Sandwich, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Slaw, Mixed Fruit
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
riday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, JANUARY 27:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Strawberries
TUESDAY, JANAURY 28:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice. Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29:
Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Grapes, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Diced Potatoes, Mixed Fruit, Goldfish Crackers
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice. Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Banana and Dried Fruit
