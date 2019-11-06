Lunch Menu

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, NOV. 11:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Macaroni, Peas, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY, NOV. 12:

BBQ Pork Rib w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Corn, Pears

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13:

Calzones, Marinara Sauce, Romaine Lettuce w/Ranch, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, NOV. 14:

Hot Dog w/Bun, Tater Tots, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches

FRIDAY, NOV. 15:

Taco-in-a-bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Celery & Carrot Sticks, Bananas

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, NOV. 11:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Corn, SideKick

TUESDAY, NOV. 12:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Dinner Roll

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13:

Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Orange Wedges, Cheez-It Crackers

THURSDAY, NOV. 14:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Green Beans, Applesauce

FRIDAY, NOV. 15:

Breakfast: Donut Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers, Butter Noodles, California Blend Vegetables, Banana and Dried Fruit