Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOV. 11:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Macaroni, Peas, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, NOV. 12:
BBQ Pork Rib w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13:
Calzones, Marinara Sauce, Romaine Lettuce w/Ranch, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, NOV. 14:
Hot Dog w/Bun, Tater Tots, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches
FRIDAY, NOV. 15:
Taco-in-a-bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Celery & Carrot Sticks, Bananas
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, NOV. 11:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Corn, SideKick
TUESDAY, NOV. 12:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Dinner Roll
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 13:
Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Orange Wedges, Cheez-It Crackers
THURSDAY, NOV. 14:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Green Beans, Applesauce
FRIDAY, NOV. 15:
Breakfast: Donut Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers, Butter Noodles, California Blend Vegetables, Banana and Dried Fruit
