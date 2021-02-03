School Menus

Weather Alert

...Blizzard Conditions Possible Thursday... .A fast moving Arctic cold front will bring potentially dangerous conditions to the area Thursday and Thursday night. Rain, possibly be mixed with freezing rain and sleet will move into Iowa early Thursday morning, then as the cold front moves in during the mid morning, rain will switch to snow, winds will increase to 30 mph, and any wet roads will flash freeze. As the front moves east, this same impact will occur with it, reaching the Mississippi River in the early afternoon, and central Illinois by late afternoon. Snow is expected to fall for several hours behind the cold front, with several inches expected to fall. Winds behind the front will increase to 25 to 35 mph, with blowing snow becoming dangerous in open areas. White out conditions are possible, and some areas in Iowa may experience several hours of blizzard conditions. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerous conditions will move east from near Vinton Iowa by late morning to Cedar Rapids round Noon and then reaching the Quad Cities through Dubuque by 3 PM. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&