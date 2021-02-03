School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:
Smokies w/ Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Buttered Bread, Corn, Pears
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Tater Tots, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Sun Chips, Baby Carrots, Apple
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11:
Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Cheese Stick, Celery, Side Kick, Orange
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12: NO SCHOOL
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Caesar Salad, SideKick Slushie, Rice Krispie Treat
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:
Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Taco, Tator Tots, Pineapple, Cinnamon & Sugar Churro Donut
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10: Early Out Elem 12:10/HS 12:20
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dipper, Steamed Brown Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Goldfish Crackers
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11: Early out Elem 12:10/HS 12:20
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Cupid Chicken Strips, Be Mine Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sweetheart Strawberry Shortcake, Darling Dinner Roll (6-12)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12: NO SCHOOL
