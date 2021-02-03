School Menus

School Menus for the week of February 8, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:  

Smokies w/ Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Buttered Bread, Corn, Pears    

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Tater Tots, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10:

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Sun Chips, Baby Carrots, Apple

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11:

Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich, Cheese Stick, Celery, Side Kick, Orange

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12: NO SCHOOL

    

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8:  

 Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Caesar Salad, SideKick Slushie, Rice Krispie Treat

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Taco, Tator Tots, Pineapple, Cinnamon & Sugar Churro Donut

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10: Early Out Elem 12:10/HS 12:20

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dipper, Steamed Brown Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Goldfish Crackers

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11: Early out Elem 12:10/HS 12:20

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Cupid Chicken Strips, Be Mine Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Sweetheart Strawberry Shortcake, Darling Dinner Roll (6-12)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12: NO SCHOOL