school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Corn, Pears
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Diced tomatoes, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Browns, Cherry Star Juice, Apple Slices
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:
Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Pineapple
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:
Pancakes w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Sausage Patty, Hashbrown, Strawberries and Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt
Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Deli Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:
Breakfast: French Toast, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Potato Coins and Refried Beans, Pineapple, Teddy Grahams
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Breakfast Potatoes, Strawberries
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Apple Slices, Animal Crackers (6-12)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal
Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Ice Cream Sandwich
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.