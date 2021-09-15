school menus

School menus for the week of September 20, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:  

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Corn, Pears    

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Diced tomatoes, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Browns, Cherry Star Juice, Apple Slices

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23:

Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Pineapple

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:

Pancakes w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Sausage Patty, Hashbrown, Strawberries and Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt

Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Deli Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:  

 Breakfast: French Toast, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Seasonal Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Potato Coins and Refried Beans, Pineapple, Teddy Grahams

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Breakfast Potatoes, Strawberries

THURSDAY, SEPT. 23:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Baked Beans, Apple Slices, Animal Crackers (6-12)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal

Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Peaches, Ice Cream Sandwich