School Menus

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub. Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub. Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub. Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Applesauce

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Personal Pan Pizza (6-12),

Caesar Salad, Apple Slices

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Garlic Toast

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

Hot Dogs w/ Bun, French Fries, Broccoli w/Cheese, Applesauce

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

Chicken Alredo, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Garlic Bread, Peaches

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

BBQ Pork Rib w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Fries, Pears

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Coleslaw, Peas, Mixed Fruit