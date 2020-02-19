School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub. Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub. Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub. Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Applesauce
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Personal Pan Pizza (6-12),
Caesar Salad, Apple Slices
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Garlic Toast
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 24:
Hot Dogs w/ Bun, French Fries, Broccoli w/Cheese, Applesauce
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25:
Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:
Chicken Alredo, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Garlic Bread, Peaches
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27:
BBQ Pork Rib w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Fries, Pears
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Coleslaw, Peas, Mixed Fruit
