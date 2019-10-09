School Menus

Week of October 4, 2019

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14:

Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Pineapple, Jonny Pop

TUESDAY, OCT. 15:

Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Baja Corn, Applesauce, Teddy Gram

WEDNESDAY,OCTOBER 16:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers, Butter Noodles, Broccoli, Sour Raisel Raisins

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17:

Breakfast: Soft Filled Cinnamon Toast Bar, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Pears

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast Sticks with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Tri-Colored Potatoes, Fruit Punch Juice Cup

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14:

Pulled Pork w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Cooked Carrots, Applesauce

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15:

Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Corn, S’mores Bar, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Pears

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17:

Chicken & Noodles, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Buttered Bread, Pineapple

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18:

Breakfast Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Kohlrabi Sticks, Mandarin Oranges