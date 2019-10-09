School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14:
Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Black Beans, Pineapple, Jonny Pop
TUESDAY, OCT. 15:
Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Baja Corn, Applesauce, Teddy Gram
WEDNESDAY,OCTOBER 16:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers, Butter Noodles, Broccoli, Sour Raisel Raisins
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17:
Breakfast: Soft Filled Cinnamon Toast Bar, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Pears
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Toast Sticks with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Tri-Colored Potatoes, Fruit Punch Juice Cup
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14:
Pulled Pork w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Cooked Carrots, Applesauce
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15:
Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Corn, S’mores Bar, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Pears
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17:
Chicken & Noodles, Mixed Vegetables, Coleslaw, Buttered Bread, Pineapple
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18:
Breakfast Pizza, Steamed Broccoli, Kohlrabi Sticks, Mandarin Oranges
