school menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Hash Browns, Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas and Carrots, Grapes
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Thankful Chicken Nuggets, MMM…Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Super Sweet Corn, Joyful Jello Cake and Strawberries, Buttery Dinner Roll (6-12)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25: THANKSGIVING BREAK
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26: THANKSGIVING BREAK
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27: THANKSGIVING BREAK
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23:
Sausage, Egg Sandwich, Hash Browns, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Orange
TUESDAY, NOV. 24:
Sliced Turkey, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Dinner Roll, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25:NO SCHOOL
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26: NO SCHOOL
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 27: NO SCHOOL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.