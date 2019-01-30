Marquette Catholic
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Browns, Cherry Star Juice, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5:
Chicken and Noodles, Broccoli Salad, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6:
Hamburger with Bun, Baked Beans, Steamed Carrots, Coleslaw, Pineapple
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7:
Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Mixed Vegetables, Diced Tomatoes, Brown Rice, Pears
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8:
Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Boiled Potatoes, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce
Bellevue Community
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 4:
Breakfast: English Muff Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Loaded Steak Fries (Ham and Cheese), Soft Pretzel, Strawberry Applesauce Cup
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 5:
Breakfast: Pancake Bites, Cottage Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Cheddar Cheese and Lettuce, Ranch Beans, Mango
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 6:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Breakfast Potatoes, Grapes
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito with Cheese Sauce, Steamed Sweet Corn, Mango, Corn Muffin (6-12)
