Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, MAY 13:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Baked Beans, Capri Juice Pouch
TUESDAY, MAY 14:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches, Dinner Roll
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15:
Breakfast: Omelets and Toast, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara
THURSDAY, MAY 16:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, Bosco Stick, Steamed Broccoli, Pears
FRIDAY, MAY 17:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Cattleman’s Cookout Hamburgers, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Chips
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MAY 13:
Breakfast Pizza, Hash Browns, Green Bean Casserole, Applesauce
TUESDAY, MAY 14:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Boiled Potato, Baked Beans, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Baby Carrots, Cherry Star Juice, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, MAY 16:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Corn, Pears
FRIDAY, MAY 17:
Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Buttered Noodles, Spinach w/ Ranch, Sliced Tomatoes, Mixed Fruit, Wacky Cake
