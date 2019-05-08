school menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

MONDAY, MAY 13:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Baked Beans, Capri Juice Pouch

TUESDAY, MAY 14:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches, Dinner Roll

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15:

Breakfast: Omelets and Toast, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara

THURSDAY, MAY 16:

Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, Bosco Stick, Steamed Broccoli, Pears

FRIDAY, MAY 17:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Cattleman’s Cookout Hamburgers, French Fries, Fresh Fruit, Chips

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 13:

Breakfast Pizza, Hash Browns, Green Bean Casserole, Applesauce

TUESDAY, MAY 14:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Boiled Potato, Baked Beans, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Baby Carrots, Cherry Star Juice, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, MAY 16:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Corn, Pears

FRIDAY, MAY 17:

Ham and Cheese Sandwich, Buttered Noodles, Spinach w/ Ranch, Sliced Tomatoes, Mixed Fruit, Wacky Cake