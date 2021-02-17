school menus

School menus for the week of February 22, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:  

Egg and Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, Spinach w/ Ranch, Pineapple    

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage Patty, Hash Browns, Banana

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Bean Casserole, Pears

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:  

 Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices, Cottage Cheese

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:

Breakfast: Omelets, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Fajita with Soft Shell Tortilla, Steamed Corn, Pineapple, Breadstick (6-12)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:

Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Black Bean Salsa, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice, Dinner Roll

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Peas, Mandarin Oranges