school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:
Egg and Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, Spinach w/ Ranch, Pineapple
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa and Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage Patty, Hash Browns, Banana
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Bean Casserole, Pears
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:
Tomato Soup, Grilled Cheese, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22:
Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices, Cottage Cheese
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23:
Breakfast: Omelets, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Fajita with Soft Shell Tortilla, Steamed Corn, Pineapple, Breadstick (6-12)
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24:
Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Black Bean Salsa, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice, Dinner Roll
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 26:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Peas, Mandarin Oranges
