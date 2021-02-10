School Menu

School Menus for the week of February 15, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15:  NO SCHOOL

        

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Pears

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:

Breaded Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetable, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peas, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:

Fish Sandwich w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Carrots, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, Steamed Broccoli, Peach Cup, Cinnamon Roll

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:

Breakfast: English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara, Green Beans, Pineapple, Granola Bar (6-12)

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Chocolate Chip Waffles (K-5), French Toast Sticks (6-12), Sausage Patty and Roasted Potatoes, Blueberries

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Fish Shapes, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas and Applesauce, Baked Chips (6-12)