Marquette Catholic
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Pears
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:
Breaded Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetable, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peas, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:
Fish Sandwich w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Steamed Carrots, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, Steamed Broccoli, Peach Cup, Cinnamon Roll
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17:
Breakfast: English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks w/ Marinara, Green Beans, Pineapple, Granola Bar (6-12)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Chocolate Chip Waffles (K-5), French Toast Sticks (6-12), Sausage Patty and Roasted Potatoes, Blueberries
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Fish Shapes, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas and Applesauce, Baked Chips (6-12)
