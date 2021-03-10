School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 15:
Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Tater Tots, Pears
TUESDAY, MARCH 16:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches
THURSDAY, MARCH 18:
Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce, Cottage Cheese, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread, Applesauce
FRIDAY, MARCH 19:
Egg and Cheese Tortilla, Spinach w/ Ranch, Hash Browns, Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt; Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub; Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub; Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap; Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub; Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap; hursday: Ham and Cheese sub; Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, MARCH 15:
Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices, Granola Bar (6-12)
TUESDAY, MARCH 16:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice, Dinner Roll
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17: K-12 Alternate: Sunbutter and Jelly
Breakfast: Yogurt Bar, Cookie, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Turkey and Cheese Sub, Fresh Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Baked Chips with Oreos
THURSDAY, MARCH 18: K-12 Alternate: Sunbutter and Jelly Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box. Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Potato Smiles, Sour Raisels, Cookie
FRIDAY, MARCH 19:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Baked Beans, Apple Crisp, Dried Fruit
