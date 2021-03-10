School Menus

Schools Menus for the week of March 15, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MARCH 15:  

Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Tater Tots, Pears    

TUESDAY, MARCH 16:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches

THURSDAY, MARCH 18:

Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce, Cottage Cheese, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread, Applesauce

FRIDAY, MARCH 19:

Egg and Cheese Tortilla, Spinach w/ Ranch, Hash Browns, Oranges

Bellevue  Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt; Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub; Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub; Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap; Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub; Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap; hursday: Ham and Cheese sub; Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, MARCH 15:  

 Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Potato Wedges, Apple Slices, Granola Bar (6-12)

TUESDAY, MARCH 16:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice, Dinner Roll

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17: K-12 Alternate: Sunbutter and Jelly

Breakfast: Yogurt Bar, Cookie, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Turkey and Cheese Sub, Fresh Vegetables, Fruit Cup, Baked Chips with Oreos

THURSDAY, MARCH 18: K-12 Alternate: Sunbutter and Jelly Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box. Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Potato Smiles, Sour Raisels, Cookie

FRIDAY, MARCH 19:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Baked Beans, Apple Crisp, Dried Fruit