school menus

For the week of November 2, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2:  Lil Smokies, Mashed Potato w/ Gravy, Mixed Vegetable, Buttered Bread, Peaches

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3: Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans and Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4:Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Corn, Pears

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5: Sausage Pizza, Cheesy Potatoes, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6: Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Peas and Carrots, Cucumbers, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 2:  

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, French Fries, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 3:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Baja Corn, Applesauce, Frosted Cookie

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 4:

Breakfast: Omelets with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice Box, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 5:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch:    Spaghetti and Garlic Toast, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches, String Cheese (6-12)