School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9:
Breakfast: Cinnamon Rolls, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans with Cheese, Pineapple, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10:
Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Baja Corn, Grapes, Muffin
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11: Early Out 1:20 pm
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers with Noodles, California Blend Vegetables, Sour Raisel Raisins
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12:
Breakfast: Soft-Filled Cinnamon Toast Bar, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Pears
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Toast Sticks with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Tri-Colored Potatoes, Capri Juice Box
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9:
Chicken & Chili Crispitos, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10:
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Hash Browns, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11:
BBQ Pork Rib w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Corn, Peaches
THURSDAY, SEPT. 12:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas, Broccoli Slaw, Buttered Bread, Pears
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
French Bread Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Grapes
