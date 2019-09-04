School Menus
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, SEPT. 9:

Breakfast: Cinnamon Rolls, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans with Cheese, Pineapple, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10:

Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Baja Corn, Grapes, Muffin

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11: Early Out 1:20 pm

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers with Noodles, California Blend Vegetables, Sour Raisel Raisins

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12:

Breakfast: Soft-Filled Cinnamon Toast Bar, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Pears

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast Sticks with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Tri-Colored Potatoes, Capri Juice Box

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPT. 9:

Chicken & Chili Crispitos, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY, SEPT. 10:

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Hash Browns, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11:

BBQ Pork Rib w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Corn, Peaches

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas, Broccoli Slaw, Buttered Bread, Pears

FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:

French Bread Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Grapes