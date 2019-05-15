Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, MAY 20:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bosco Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Orange Wedges
TUESDAY, MAY 21:
Breakfast: Stuffed Cinnamon Toast, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Cheddar Cheese and Lettuce, Corn, Mango
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Green Beans, Raisels
THURSDAY, MAY 23:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork, French Fries, Strawberry Applesauce Cup, Simply Chex Mix
FRIDAY, MAY 24:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers, Butter Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MAY 20:
Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Cucumbers, peaches
TUESDAY, MAY 21:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Pears
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22:
Sloppy Joe w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Corn, Pineapple
THURSDAY, MAY 23:
Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Cheese and Sour Cream, Peas, Brown Rice, Diced Tomatoes, Applesauce
FRIDAY, MAY 24:
Nacho w/ Cheese and Meat Sauce, Broccoli Salad, Mandarin Orange
