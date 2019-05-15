School Menu
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

MONDAY, MAY 20:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Bosco Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Orange Wedges

TUESDAY, MAY 21:

Breakfast: Stuffed Cinnamon Toast, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Cheddar Cheese and Lettuce, Corn, Mango

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Green Beans, Raisels

THURSDAY, MAY 23:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork, French Fries, Strawberry Applesauce Cup, Simply Chex Mix

FRIDAY, MAY 24:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers, Butter Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 20:

Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Cucumbers, peaches

TUESDAY, MAY 21:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Pears

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22:

Sloppy Joe w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Coleslaw, Corn, Pineapple

THURSDAY, MAY 23:

Chicken Fajita, Lettuce, Cheese and Sour Cream, Peas, Brown Rice, Diced Tomatoes, Applesauce

FRIDAY, MAY 24:

Nacho w/ Cheese and Meat Sauce, Broccoli Salad, Mandarin Orange